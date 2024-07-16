Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

