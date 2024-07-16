Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 52,725 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

