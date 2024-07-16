Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.68. The stock had a trading volume of 51,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

