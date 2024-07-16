Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Nucor by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NUE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.35. 79,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,877. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.36.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.71.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

