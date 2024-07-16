SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

