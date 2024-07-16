International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $55.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

