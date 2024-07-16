Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Lessened by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

YUM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. 141,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,355. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.