Infosys (INFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 1.3 %

INFY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. 696,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443,890. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.