Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $54,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

