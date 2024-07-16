European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter.

