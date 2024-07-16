Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,902 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $55,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $6,169,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 992.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $12,804,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

