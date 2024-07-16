3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

