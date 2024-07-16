Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nova were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 231.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.60.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $239.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average is $181.89. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

