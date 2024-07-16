Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 155.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 947,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 222,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,190. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

