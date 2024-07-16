Choate Investment Advisors Has $761,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 450,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,749,861. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

