Choate Investment Advisors Invests $839,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,812. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

