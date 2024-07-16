Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,461 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,792,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,136,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 230,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

