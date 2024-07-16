Choate Investment Advisors Sells 10,150 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 272,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,197. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50.

