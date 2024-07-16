Choate Investment Advisors Sells 293 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,830. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.49.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

