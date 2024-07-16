Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in June

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.93.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.85. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

