Decred 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.81 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Decred has a market cap of $220.67 million and $1.81 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $13.63 or 0.00021544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00080986 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009983 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,192,625 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars.

