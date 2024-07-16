Energi 1-Day Volume Reaches $685,542.47 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $685,542.47 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00043172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,781,196 coins and its circulating supply is 78,781,381 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.