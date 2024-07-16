Taiko (TAIKO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $711.72 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00003921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Taiko has a total market cap of $711.72 million and approximately $70.82 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,949,310 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.55201616 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $70,003,744.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

