Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 988 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $218.24. 90,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

