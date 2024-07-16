Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,994,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.37. 28,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,625. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.57 and its 200-day moving average is $282.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

