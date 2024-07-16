American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.89. 28,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,460. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.