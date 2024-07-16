Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $199.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,468. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.14.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

