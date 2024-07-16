Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $659.17. 35,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

