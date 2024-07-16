Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $250.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,644. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

