Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,490. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

