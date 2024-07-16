Choate Investment Advisors Sells 2,296 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.02. 405,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,848. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $57.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

