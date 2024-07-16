Choate Investment Advisors Invests $1.94 Million in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,640.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 106,615 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. 5,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,087. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

