Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.26. The company had a trading volume of 683,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,814. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.