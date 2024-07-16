Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 190.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 96,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 63,116 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,394,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 159,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

