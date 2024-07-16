Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,473 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of -484.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

