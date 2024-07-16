Sei Investments Co. Acquires 645,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

