iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DVY traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.25.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

