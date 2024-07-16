Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.50. 37,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

