Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GMED traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $72.69.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.