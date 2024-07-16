Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Truist Financial

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of GEF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 7,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greif will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Greif by 82.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

