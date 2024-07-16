Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Raised to $218.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLUT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,464.90.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,719. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $98,147,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 319,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,494,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

