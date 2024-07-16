Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Raised to $9.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TMCI. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.8 %

TMCI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 48,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,316. The company has a market cap of $519.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,618.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James T. Treace purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 36,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 155,835 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $36,414,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $8,725,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

