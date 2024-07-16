Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $122.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Itron stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 73,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,640. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

