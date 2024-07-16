Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.96. 12,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,242. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

