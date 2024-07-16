UBS Group Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $61.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 74,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

