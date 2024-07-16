Truist Financial Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $60.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NARI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,257. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $275,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,697.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,773 shares of company stock worth $8,363,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

