Truist Financial Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $110.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,202. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

