Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

