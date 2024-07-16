Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.37% from the company’s current price.

PET has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PET

Wag! Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wag! Group

In other news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $38,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,167,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,247 shares of company stock worth $626,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wag! Group stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Wag! Group worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.