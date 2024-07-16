Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $289.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

